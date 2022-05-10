20+ Safest Cities In Mass. Any From The Berkshires Make The List?

Here's a question for you, Berkshire County: Do you consider where you live "safe"? Do you feel reasonably safe on your block? Your street? Your neighborhood? If you don't, rest assured, you're not alone.

Recently SafeWise, an online resource that provides tools and info to help people make their life safer at home and in their neighborhoods, released a report of the "100 Safest Cities In America" and, believe it or not, almost a quarter of the list is made up of cities in the Bay State. The question remains, though: Did any cities in Berkshire County make the list?

Before we get to the list, let's look at some of the criteria SafeWise used to come up with the rankings. They used everything from statistics concerning violent crime and property crime to some of the stats that "safe" towns have in common such as populations that are on the smaller side, cities located in Northeastern states(a whopping 75% of the cities on the list are from the Northeast), high average median household income, etc.

New Jersey is the only state that has more cities than Massachusetts in the top 100. Jersey has 31 of the safest cities in America. Massachusetts comes in at a VERY respectable #2, landing 22 cities in the top 100. New York comes in at #3 with 12 cities making the list, although one of those cities came in at #1, Lewisboro Town.

Massachusetts owns almost half of the top 10 with 4 cities making it in. The #2 safest city in America is Wayland, Massachusetts. Coming in at #s 5, 6, and 10 respectively are Franklin, Norfolk, and Holden.

Sadly, no cities from Berkshire County made the "safest cities" list, but that's probably not a surprise to many of you with what we hear in the news every day. FYI, the other cities in the Bay State to make it into the Top 100 Safest Cities in the US are listed below along with where they placed on the list:

Clinton, #13

Hopkinton, #15

Westford, #21

Weston, #23

Sharon, #29

Hanover, #35

Shrewsbury, #40

Medfield, #50

Groton, #62

Grafton, #70

Lexington, #73

Scituate, #74

Milton, #75

Duxbury, #80

Wellesley, #87

Charlton, #92

Tyngsboro, #93

Arlington, #99

Nice job, Massachusetts! For a more in-depth look at the "Safest Cities" report, visit SafeWise's website here. Very interesting reading.

