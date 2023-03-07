Three Massachusetts Colleges are Deemed Safest in the State for 2023

Massachusetts and education go hand in hand. It's natural to choose a Massachusetts school when thinking about going on to higher education. As a matter of fact, World Population View reports that Massachusetts has the best-ranked public schools in the United States and is the second-most educated state, just behind the District of Columbia. That's a pretty good feather in the Bay State's cap.

Of course, when choosing a college whether in Massachusetts or elsewhere, there are many factors to take into consideration, you know the typical things which include course offerings, cost, distance from home, campus life, and more. One other aspect that is important to take into consideration when choosing a college is safety. There's no arguing that it would be difficult to relax and focus on studies if one doesn't feel safe on campus.

Get our free mobile app

What are the Safest College Campuses in Massachusetts for 2023?

According to Niche, these are the three safest college campuses in Massachusetts for 2023.

Another thing that you should know about Bay Path University is not only is the college the safest in Massachusetts, but it's also the second-safest college in America for 2023. You can read more about this by going here.

Other schools that made the list of Safest College Campuses in Massachusetts for 2023 include the following:

#4 Regis College - Weston, MA

#5 Wellesley College - Wellesley, MA

#6 Gordon College - Wenham, MA

#7 Elms College - Chicopee, MA

#8 Simmons University - Boston, MA

#9 Bentley University - Waltham, MA

#10 - Smith College - Northampton, MA

So, if you are planning on continuing your education in Massachusetts and safety is a top priority, you may want to consider one of these schools. You can check out Niche's entire list of 2023 Safest College Campuses in Massachusetts by going here.