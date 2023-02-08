Four MA Towns are Among the Top 15 Safest Communities in the Country

We know from previous articles that Massachusetts is the safest state in America. Massachusetts is also the best state to raise a family. In addition, we know from just looking around and talking to people that Massachusetts is a tourist's dream. Whether you are visiting Boston, Framingham, Northampton, Easthampton, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Westfield, Springfield, Brookline, Williamstown, and everywhere in between, you're sure to be entertained for days when making a trip to Massachusetts.

Are You Considering Moving to Massachusetts? We Have Some Great News for You

When moving to Massachusetts or anywhere for that matter, you obviously want to learn about which areas are affordable, which areas have good school districts, what there is to do for entertainment, what types of job opportunities are available, and of course which areas are safe. If you are thinking about making a move to the Bay State, we're happy to let you know that among the safest communities in America, Massachusetts has four towns that land in the top 15. MoneyGeek conducted and published this recent study and below are the four towns in Massachusetts that are among the safest in the country.

Andover (#3)

Arlington (#5)

Needham (#9)

North Andover (#14)

You can check out the entire list and other findings including whether small cities and towns really are safer than big cities along with expert insights, methodology, and more by going here.

