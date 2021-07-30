Overall, it should be a good weekend for some outdoor activities in the Berkshires. You should be good-to-go if your hitting the lake, the golf course, the biking trails, hiking or just hanging in the backyard. But always keep an eye on the sky and your favorite weather app (with radar) as a thunderstorm can develop quickly in New England during the summer months.

Saturday is expected to be the better of the two days with sun and a high near 70ty. Sunday we could experience a shower of thunderstorm but we will also see the sun for a good portion of the day. The long-range forecast is looking good to start the week with more shower activity mid-week. Below is the long-range National Weather Service forecast for the Berkshires…

This Afternoon

A slight chance of showers before 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday

A chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

