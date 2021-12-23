Say What? This is How Much Massachusetts Residents Spend on Christmas

As holiday shopping winds down and credit card bills and bank statements start to roll in, it's got me wondering how much Massachusetts residents spend on Christmas.

I don't even have my own children to buy for, but between my family and friends and friends' kids, the spending adds up quickly. Especially when you consider the most popular Christmas gift in Massachusetts residents for 2021 is an Apple iPad whose least expensive model carries a $319 price tag.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, the average Massachusetts shopper will spend $1898.97 on Christmas this year. This is up from $1297.04 the previous year when spending was curbed across the country due to the pandemic.

The almost $1900 splurge puts Massachusetts at number 7 in the United States on the spending list. That's actually down from our 2020 holiday season rank where we took the number 3 spot.

The state that spent the most this holiday season? According to the Chamber of Commerce, Maryland was the top state this season for holiday spending racking up an average of $2714.50.

The state that spent the least? West Virginia. The Mountain State only spent $355.42 on holiday shopping this year.

The Chamber of Commerce says many factors contribute to certain states' holiday spending habits, such as the average income or how that state's local economy is faring. For example, in Maryland, the median household income is $84,805, the highest in the country this year. The Chamber says, "it stands to reason that people who make more have more discretionary income to devote to the holidays." Likewise, the state of Utah, which came in at number two on the list of state spending, has the top-rated state economy thanks to its inviting business environment, employment opportunities, and growth potential, according to the U.S. News and World Report.

