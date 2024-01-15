So you still haven't recovered from the holidays, Berkshire County residents? Or from the awful year that was 2023? Need to take a break, hit the road, and seek an awesome winter getaway?

Well, what if I were to tell you that a town right in our backyard (or heck, you may even live there!) was recently named a TOP WINTER VACATION DESTINATION! Would that surprise you?

As a matter of fact, THREE cities and towns in the Commonwealth were recently honored as being top underrated winter vacation destinations by the folks at FamilyDestinationsGuide.com!

How awesome is that? Recently, FamilyDestinationsGuide.com surveyed 3,000 experienced travelers to come up with America's Top 150 Underrated Winter Vacation Destinations. The purpose of the survey? To highlight some of our country's hidden gems.

Before we highlight the three hidden vacation destinations in the Bay State, let's take a look at America's Top 10 Underrated Winter Vacation Destinations, according to FamilyDestinationsGuide.com's survey:

Buffalo, Wyoming High Springs, Florida Creede, Colorado Tok, Alaska Frankenmuth, Michigan Waimea Town, Kauai, Hawaii Ashland, Nebraska Arrow Rock, Missouri Mineral Point, Wisconsin Cedar Key, Florida

Congratulations to the Top 10 cities and towns for being such spectacular winter vacation hidden gems. But let's shine a little recognition on the three Massachusetts stops that were a part of the other 140 winter destinations that made the list.

Hitting the rankings first is a hidden gem located right here in Berkshire County. Sheffield makes the list at #61. Whether you're searching for great hiking trails, terrific ski runs at one of the nearby resorts, or that perfect antique or keepsake, Sheffield has what you're looking for.

Next on the list of Top 150 Underrated Winter Vacation Destinations for Massachusetts is Turners Falls at #68. Trust me, if you've never checked out Mount Toby State Forest in the wintertime, you're missing out on a beautiful sight!

Lastly, Rockport, Massachusetts makes the list at #124. For some reason, coastal towns in the dead of winter take on an almost serene, mystical beauty and Rockport is no exception.

Take a look at some of the winter "hidden gems" in neighboring states by checking out the full list of America's Top 150 Underrated Winter Vacation Destinations. Just visit FamilyDestinationsGuide.com's website by clicking here.

