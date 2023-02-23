It's getting down the wire as $25,000 will be given away to one lucky winner this Saturday evening (Feb. 25) and you don't even have to be a Massachusetts or Berkshire County resident to win.

Sheffield Kiwanis is currently selling tickets for their scholarship cash raffle and the grand prize is $25,000. There will be a second prize of $1,500 and a third prize of $500. The grand prize giveaway will be at the Frog Restaurant which is located at 650 North Main Street in Sheffield this Saturday at 8 pm. You do not need to be present to win but Sheffield Kiwanis would love to see you there.

Sheffield Kiwanis is Establishing a New Raffle This Year in Tribute to a Past Member and Wonderful Friend

This year's cash raffle is to establish the Jim Collingwood Jr. Memorial Scholarship. Jim was a very dedicated member not only to Sheffield Kiwanis but to the local community, his family, friends, neighbors, and anyone who needed his help. Jim was never in a bad mood, he always had a smile on his face and he loved life. Jim is deeply missed by the local community and by all who knew him.

You Better Move Fast and Get Your Ticket Now for the Sheffield Kiwanis Scholarship Raffle Because Time is Running Out

Tickets for the Sheffield Kiwanis scholarship raffle are still available by going here or by calling (413) 717-2073. Funds raised from the raffle are used to assist local youth in paying for college. Sheffield Kiwanis serves the towns of Sheffield, Great Barrington, New Marlborough, Alford, Egremont, Monterey, and Mt. Washington.

