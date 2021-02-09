Search Continues for Missing Western Mass. Boy

Chicopee Police, with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County, continue to investigate the disappearance of 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard. Aiden was last seen Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at approximately 11:30 a.m. as he was walking in the Willamansett area of Chicopee, near Old Field Road, and was believed to be heading in the direction of the Medina Street boat launch along the Connecticut River.

Aiden is 5’ tall, 100 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a red ski jacket and black ski pants.

Local and State Police thus far have conducted a thorough search of the Connecticut and Chicopee Rivers using divers, boats, drones, and the State Police Air Wing. The area was searched based on information that Aiden was last known to be in the area of the boat ramp.

The operation is focused on locating Aiden, or any evidence showing his direction of travel, whereabouts, or any other information to locate him. Due to a lack of specific evidence located during the extensive search, as well as poor weather conditions and dangerous diving conditions, the search was paused pending improved conditions.

All evidence known thus far suggests Aiden was alone and near the river when he went missing. Based on the information currently known to detectives, no foul play is suspected at this time. All leads continue to be investigated. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has created a missing person poster for Aiden.

Anyone who has information to help locate Aiden, or who believes they may have seen him, should immediately call 911, Chicopee Police at 413-594-1639, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

