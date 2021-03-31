See Where in Massachusetts These 8 Celebs Were Born

Getty Images

In Massachusetts, we are known for our beautiful landscapes, destination getaways, leaf peeping locations (tourists flock here in the fall months just to experience the foliage we have to offer) and let's not forget our dedication to our home teams including the Pats, Sox and Celtics. Also, did you know that Massachusetts has the highest percentage of residents with a college degree in the nation? Yup, we do. Also, let's not forget that we were the first state to legalize gay marriage. In addition, the cranberry is the official state berry.

Get our free mobile app

There are many things we can be proud of and are known for. I could go on and on but right now let's take a look at 8 celebrities that were born in the Bay State, two of which were born here in the beautiful Berkshires.

8 Celebrities Born in Massachusetts: 2 Were Born in the Berkshires

When it comes to celebrities that were born in Massachusetts, we certainly hold our own. Thanks to the robust theater culture here in the Berkshires', it isn't that difficult to spot a celebrity. Plus, our county's beauty lends itself to be a hotspot when it comes to film locations for popular movies. Enter the 'Cider House Rules' (Lenox), 'Daddy's Home 2' (speaking of Mark Wahlberg and John Cena; Great Barrington) and 'The Human Stain' (Williamstown) just to name a few. Thank you Berkshire County for being a thing of beauty.

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.
Filed Under: Berkshires, Massachusetts, Massachusetts celebrities
Categories: Articles, Lists
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top