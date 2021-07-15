Torrential rain continues to beat down on The Berkshires along with the rest of the Northeast including our neighbors to the west, Ressenalear County.

According to The Times Union, heavy rainfall late yesterday afternoon closed roads in Rensselaer County, prompting officials to declare a state of emergency shortly before 6 p.m. Residents were advised to avoid unnecessary travel until further notice, per County Executive Steve McLaughlin.

McLaughlin held a Facebook Live, saying pavement came off in sheets in some places, roads buckled, culverts are washed out stranding residents, and businesses are damaged.

One of those businesses is the beloved, Towne Tavern. The Towne Tavern is not only popular with locals in Averill Park but draws patrons from the Capital Region and of course Berkshire County. Most famous for their smoked wings and BBQ, the unique eatery is one of kind and well worth the 40-minute drive from The Berkshires.

We have not been able to confirm how much damage Towne Tavern suffered and if or how long they could be closed for, but the pictures are pretty telling. No official statement has been made by the owners about the possible damage and here's hoping the pictures look worse than it is. We reached out and will update the story as we have more information.

Get our free mobile app

We send our best to not only Towne Tavern, but other residents and businesses in the area that suffered severe flooding. Damage will be better assessed when it's light Thursday morning according to county officials.