Syfy’s Sharknado has taken us around the world and into space, so there’s one way this had to end. New reports suggest the absurd and beloved franchise is chomping its teeth to a close, and will travel through time for its ultimate end.

According to TVLine, Syfy has confirmed the Sharknado franchise will come to its natural conclusion this very summer, and the final outing will delve into the one sci-fi premise not yet explored: time travel. If you’re wondering how and why the franchise might suddenly find itself in need of a DeLorean, it’s because 2017’s fifth installment Global Swarming left Ian Ziering’s Finn wandering a destroyed Earth. As TVLine puts it, “In the final flick, he must travel back in time to stop the Sharknado that started it all.”

Reports also confirm that the sixth Sharknado will return franchise stars Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, Cassie Scerbo, Vivica A. Fox and others, while Anthony C. Ferrante returns to direct the sixth installment. Seeing as the first five outings produced cameos for a number of B, C and D-List favorites, we have to imagine the “final” installment will go all-out as well.

The as-yet-untitled Sharknado 6 will conclude a franchise begun in 2013, though its 3.9 million viewer height dipped to 1.89 for the fifth installment. Time will tell if the final chapter brings any uptick, but how might Syfy celebrate the end?