On Nov. 19, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts granted approval for The Pass cannabis dispensary to add outdoor growing plus five additional greenhouses to their capacity at a second location in Sheffield. As noted in a media release, this added site will allow The Pass to manage an outdoor area (43,000 square feet) cultivating 2,700 plants in season, and greenhouses containing 2,400 additional plants year-round to provide raw material for their retail store and wholesale business.

The Pass’ original site has a 7,200-square-foot multi-level indoor growing facility, a 5,760-square-foot outdoor greenhouse and a lab for manufacturing its own products from the flowers grown on-site.

Head of Cultivation Pete Steimer made the following statement:

Having our flower production on-site ensures that our customers are getting the freshest cannabis possible. The opening of The Pass’ second grow location will allow us to develop our wholesale business, have a stronger presence at dispensaries throughout the state and expand and diversify our in-house menu.

Committed to providing social and economic benefit to the community, The Pass employs 48 staff members year-round. The Pass will be hiring around six full-time staff members for the second site with an additional four to six seasonal workers when the outdoor season is in full swing. Currently, The Pass has eight cultivation staff members working the original site which will also see a push of seasonal workers when outdoor production begins. The Pass is located at 1375 North Main Street in Sheffield.