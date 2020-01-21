Sheffield Firefighters Rescue Two Men From River

Firefighters pulled two men from an icy, fast-moving Housatonic River in Sheffield on Sunday after their canoe capsized when it collided with a stump.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that Adam Haynes and Kevin Jackson, both 25, were found by Sheffield firefighters as they clung to logs. Haynes had managed to call 911 from his cellphone, which worked despite having been submerged. Both men were treated at the scene and transported by ambulance to Fairview Hospital for symptoms of first-stage hypothermia. They were able to be discharged Sunday night.

