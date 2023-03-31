Residents throughout Massachusetts and beyond have been feeling some financial struggles lately. Whether it's food inflation, heating bills increasing, or increased rent (and I could go and on), people's wallets have become a bit thinner. It seems like a constant uphill battle.

Good News: There's a Berkshire County Organization That Will Be Making Cash Winners This May

There is some good news for people who are in need of extra cash and/or just want to support a very community-minded organization. Once again this year, the Sheffield Kiwanis club is selling cash calendars. You could win a good chunk of change every single day during the month of May and the prizes are quite impressive. Here are the amounts you could win depending on the day:

There's more great news. Each calendar holder is eligible to win every day. That's right you could win multiple times throughout the month of May. Each day's prize is listed on the calendar and each calendar only costs $10. You can't get much for $10 these days. You do not have to be a Massachusetts resident to purchase a calendar. Sheffield Kiwanis is only selling 1,000 tickets and they can be purchased right now by going here.

This is Not Only a Win For You But It's Also a Win for Children in the Southern Berkshires

This is a big win because not only do you have a shot at winning some extra money, you'll be supporting Sheffield Kiwanis which does so much for the local community including giving out scholarships to local youth, hosting the "Warm the Children" fundraising program by providing new winter clothing to local children in need, hosting local food drives at the Price Chopper plaza in Great Barrington three times per year and a number of other events and fundraisers that support our local youth. Sheffield Kiwanis serves the towns of Sheffield, Great Barrington, New Marlborough, Alford, Egremont, Monterey, and Mt. Washington. Get your cash calendar here.