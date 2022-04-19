Berkshire County Organization Giving You a Chance to Win $50-$500 in May

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many of us to tighten our belts. Many businesses throughout Berkshire County were forced to close. In addition, a number of Berkshire County residents became unemployed. Add to that the struggle to find affordable housing in the Berkshires along with the current inflation numbers and it feels like there isn't a let up any time soon.

Every little bit of effort helps and a number of Berkshire County organizations, nonprofits, and community individuals have helped soften the blow by making donations to food pantries, lending a hand at soup kitchens, delivering food to shut-ins and the list goes on and on.

A Berkshire County Organization is Giving You a Chance to Win Some Extra Cash

If you are in need of some extra cash (and who isn't?), Sheffield Kiwanis is giving you an opportunity to win some bucks throughout the month of May. Sheffield Kiwanis is selling their $10 cash calendars. The great thing about the cash calendars is that you can win on multiple days. There is one winner every day throughout the month of May and the amounts you can win vary depending on the day. You could win $50, $100, $150 even $500.

Purchase a Cash Calendar for $10 and Support the Local Youth of Southern Berkshire County

By purchasing a cash calendar, the money stays in the southern Berkshires and will support Kiwanis projects like scholarship opportunities for our local youth. The drawings will be held weekly and winners will be notified each day. WSBS will announce the winners each weekday morning during the 8 am information block, following the AccuWeather forecast. You can purchase your cash calendar from any Sheffield Kiwanis member, by going here or by stopping by WSBS Radio any weekday from 7 am - 5 pm. WSBS is located at 425 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington. Anybody can purchase a calendar, you don't have to live in Berkshire County.

