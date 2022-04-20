Berkshire County Organization Needs Your Help This Weekend
Sheffield Kiwanis is back at it again. This wonderful organization will be holding another food drive this Saturday at Price Chopper in the Barrington Plaza on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington. Southern Berkshire families and local food pantries are still feeling the effects of the pandemic to the point where Sheffield Kiwanis had to add a third food drive to their lineup.
In a recent on-air interview, Sheffield Kiwanis member Pat Salvi mentioned that the need is real in our communities. Pat stated the following:
- Sheffield Food Assistance serves 30 families per week
- The People's Pantry in Great Barrington serves about 170 families or 550-600 individuals each week.
- CHP/WIC serves over 500 families each week
There is no question that families and individuals in the Berkshires are struggling but you can help.
How Can I Help?
Stop by the food drive at Price Chopper in Great Barrington this Saturday (4/23) between 8:30 am and 4:00 pm (look for the Uhaul) and make a donation of goods.
What Should I Donate?/What is Needed?
Some of the items that are needed include the following:
- Canned Vegetables & Fruit
- Cereal
- Pasta and Sauce
- Tuna
- Peanut Butter
- Crackers
- Cooking Oil
- Coffee
- Tea
- Toilet Paper
- Paper Towels
- Diapers
Make sure you check the expiration dates prior to making your donation. Sheffield Kiwanis had great success at their previous food drive in December but just like that, the shelves in the local food pantries are already starting to dry up. The need is great in our community and you can make a difference this Saturday. While you're making your donation, you can also pick up a Sheffield Kiwanis Cash Calendar. Thank you for your donation and support.