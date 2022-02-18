Massachusetts Residents are Almost Out of Time at Winning $25k

In case you haven't heard by now, Sheffield Kiwanis which serves nine towns in southern Berkshire County including Alford, Egremont, Great Barrington, Monterey, Mount Washington, New Marlborough, Sheffield, Stockbridge and West Stockbridge will be drawing the winners in the club's annual scholarship raffle.

Tells Me More About Sheffield Kiwanis' Scholarship Raffle?

For over 20 years, Sheffield Kiwanis has hosted a scholarship raffle by way of offering a choice grand prize of either a brand new pickup truck or $20,000 cash. The money raised goes directly into the club's scholarship fund which is used to support local southern Berkshire County youth who are planning on continuing with their education beyond high school. However, this year, as is the case with many items, there's a shortage of vehicle availability. As a result, Sheffield Kiwanis has increased the grand prize by $5,000 which means the winner will walk away with $25,000 cash. There's a second prize of $1,500 and the third prize is $500. This year's raffle has been dubbed the 'No Truck, Truck Raffle.'

Are Tickets Still Available for the Raffle? Where Can I Purchase Tickets? How Much Do Tickets Cost?

Tickets are still available but not for long as the giveaway takes place at Bogie's in Great Barrington, Friday, Feb. 18 at 8 pm. Tickets are $50 each and the fastest & easiest way to purchase them is by going here. In addition, you can call Dave Smith from Sheffield Kiwanis at (413) 429-6872 and he'll make sure he gets you a ticket. Tickets can also be purchased at the giveaway (Bogie's) until 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18. A number of businesses are also selling tickets and you can access that list by going here. Anyone from any state can purchase tickets for the raffle. You do not need to be present to win. If you win any of the three prizes, a member of Sheffield Kiwanis will contact you.

