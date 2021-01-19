Sheffield Select Board Meeting Agenda for Jan. 19

The next Town of Sheffield Select Board meeting will be taking place this Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 7:00 P.M. This is a virtual meeting; to participate: Dial In: 605-313-5968; access code: 697308#

The following agenda items are for review and possible action

(1) Approval of Meeting Minutes

(2) Discussion/Possible Action Regarding Release of Executive Session Minutes

(3) Discussion/Possible Action Regarding Fees for Public Record Requests

(4) Appointment of Highway Superintendent

(5) Appointment Announcement - Housing Commission

(6) Action Regarding Firefighter Appointment

(7) Discussion/Action Regarding Nov. 24 Meeting Minutes Revision

(8) Discussion/Possible Action Regarding Jan. 8 Open Meeting Law Complaint by Susan and Robert Butler

(9) Discussion/Possible Action Regarding Letter to Planning Board for Zoning Bylaw Changes

(10) Discussion/Possible Action Regarding Meeting with Regional School District Planning Board

(11) Discussion/Possible Action Regarding Placement of Textile Box for Recycling

(12) Update Regarding Host Community Agreements and Marijuana Revenue

(13) Discussion/Possible Action Regarding Select Board 2020 Annual Report

(14) Discussion/Possible Action Regarding District Local Technical Assistant Grant - Rest of River BRPC Support Services and Development of Workforce/Affordable Housing Plan

(15) COVID-19 Update

(16) Board Items

(17) Town Administrator Items

(18) Public Comments (3 minute time limit - ONLY items within the Board's jurisdiction)

**All agendas are subject to change***

**Items requiring extensive discussion or prior research should be placed on a future agenda so that the issue can receive appropriate attention. To have an item placed on the agenda, we ask that requests be made to the Selectmen’s office no later than the Wednesday prior to the meeting.

•Please leave the room if you need to converse with other members of the audience.

•If you wish to speak during the meeting, please raise your hand in order to be recognized by the Chairman. Please state your name for the record before you begin to speak on an issue. Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 30A § 20G. Regulation of participation by public in open meetings.

No person shall address a meeting of a public body without permission of the chair, and all persons shall, at the request of the chair, be silent. No person shall disrupt the proceedings of a meeting of a public body. If, after clear warning from the chair, a person continues to disrupt the proceedings, the chair may order the person to withdraw from the meeting and if the person does not withdraw, the chair may authorize a constable or other officer to remove the person from the meeting

(Sheffield Board of Selectmen meeting agenda sent to WSBS from the Town of Sheffield for online and on-air use)

