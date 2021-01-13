The State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are jointly investigating a structure fire in Sheffield that killed two people.

As reported in a media release, multiple neighbors called 911 and reported a structure fire at 1715 Hewins Street at approximately 5:49 a.m. Wednesday morning. Multiple agencies responded minutes later to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

Caanan, Conn., Sheffield, Great Barrington, Egremont, and New Marlboro Fire Departments knocked down and extinguished the extremely intense blaze.

After gaining access to the home, first responders discovered the remains of two adults inside.

The State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Sheffield Police, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are leading the investigation. While the fire remains under investigation, preliminary evidence does not indicate that the fire is suspicious in nature.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington, Sheffield Police Chief Eric Munson, and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey all responded to the scene. Southern Berkshire Ambulance and the Berkshire County Sherriff’s Office also provided assistance on scene.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the remains to perform autopsies and positively identify the victims.

The Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and troopers from the State Police Lee Barracks are assisting in the active investigation.