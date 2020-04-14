Should Wearing a Mask be Mandatory in MA?

It may seem like a simple question and I believe some states are making it mandatory to wear a mask during the pandemic but I ask this because there are still people in public places with crowds that are unmasked. Case and point, I went to a grocery store and department store over the weekend to pickup essentials including baby formula for my newborn and I would estimate that about half of the shoppers weren't wearing masks. It's hard to believe but it's true.

In a time where we have to be as health conscious as possible one would think it would be a no brainer to put on a mask when going out but I guess not. What do you think? Should it be mandatory to wear a mask under current conditions and if people choose not to what do you think the penalty should be?

Your comments are welcomed on our Facebook page.

Article Image: Jesse Stewart in full hospital outfit minutes before the birth of my daughter.