A little humidity never hurt anyone. We wrapped up the 2021 Sounds of Summer concert series at the Great Barrington VFW this past Tuesday evening under warm and sunny conditions. The band that took us out was Side Show Willie.

This three piece outfit was absolutely superb. Side Show Willie covered songs that some 4 or 5 piece bands can't always get right along with some songs that other bands never attempt to touch. The band consists of guitar, bass and drums with all of the members singing. The crowd started dancing right away as songs from bands such as Tears for Fears, Rolling Stones, Modern English, Rick Derringer, Simple Minds, Santana and many more poured out of the trio on the grounds of the Great Barrington VFW. These guys cover quite the territory and have a catalog of 300 songs at their fingertips. If interested, you can book them for your wedding.

With the wet weather we have had over the past couple of months, and as a result, two cancellations, the sun shined bright along with Side Show Willie's stage lights. It really was a perfect ending to our concert series. If you missed Side Show Willie, you can catch the band at the Columbia County Fair on Sept. 5.

Thanks again to everyone involved who made Sounds of Summer 2021 a success including the bands, attendees, Fairview Hospital, Community Health Programs, Great Barrington VFW, Day Mountain Sound, Mount Everett Sanitation and Fiddleheads Grille. We can't wait to do it again in 2022.

Below are some photos from the Aug. 24 performance featuring Side Show Willie. Enjoy.

Side Show Willie Wraps up Sounds of Summer 2021 in Style

