Though I haven't been in quite a while, one of my favorite Massachusetts attractions during my youth was Six Flags New England. Located in Agawam, I was a big fan of going to Six Flags during my younger days especially when the park was still known as Riverside. Riverside Park is where I experienced my first concert in 1992. The lineup of bands included "Cracker," "Gin Blossoms" and "Spin Doctors." It was a fun first concert especially since I was able to see three bands.

Another aspect of Riverside Park that I was fascinated by was the "Loop Coaster" a.k.a. "Black Widow." I'm not sure why I was so fascinated with this coaster as all it was was a singular loop. The whole ride lasted about 10 seconds. It was still fun though. Check out the videos below of Riverside Park.

As we all know, Riverside Park became Six Flags New England over 20 years ago and since then the park has expanded and is an amusement park enthusiasts' dream. I remember going on the Superman Ride of Steel coaster several times in a row back when it first opened. I couldn't get enough of it. I was also a big fan of the original Cyclone wooden coaster. The ride wasn't for some folks as it was quite bumpy and aggressive...I loved it. Ah, the memories.

When Will Six Flags New England Open to the Public in 2023?

With spring not too far off in the distance, people are thinking about April vacation with summer vacation not too far behind. According to Six Flag's website, the park will open to the public this year on April 7. In typical fashion, the park will initially be open to the public on select dates before going full throttle in the summer months. Check out the calendar and schedule by going here. It's not too long now before you'll be at the park sharing screams, thrills, and memories with family and friends.

