Sleet and Freezing Rain Will Lead to Tricky Travel This PM

The spring weather we had a couple of days ago is far in the rear view mirror as we are now experiencing a second winter weather advisory in a matter of 24 hours. Yesterday it was afternoon snowy conditions that made the drive home tricky and now it's a mix of sleet and freezing rain.

The winter weather advisory for sleet and freezing rain will be in effect from 1 PM today until 10 PM this evening. Make sure you give yourself extra time when making the late afternoon/evening commute and remember to proceed with caution. Here are all of the advisory details as posted by the National Weather Service:

* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch are expected.

* WHERE...Berkshires.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM EST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The ice will result in difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...