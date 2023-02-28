With the amount of ice and snow that we have been getting lately in Massachusetts, it's a good reminder to make sure before you hit the road that all ice and snow are cleared from your vehicle. Not only can you be fined in Massachusetts for neglecting to remove snow and ice from your vehicle, but it's also hazardous to you and other motorists as seen in the video below. This incident happened recently on I-495 in Massachusetts.

As you can see from the video, the driver whose windshield was smashed by the ice was not hurt. Needless to say, she was lucky. She still has a smashed-up windshield to deal with.

What is the Fine in Massachusetts for Not Clearing Snow and Ice Off of Vehicles?

As mentioned above you can be fined for not clearing snow and ice from your vehicle, particularly the roof, and the fine can be quite heavy. Here's the information according to mass.gov.

In Massachusetts, police can use a couple of statutes to enforce snow-clearing. ...officers can issue a $40 fine for impeded operation if a driver has obstructed windows and a $200 fine for driving with an unsecured load, which can include heavy sheets of snow or ice on a car's roof.

So, the next time you hit the road after a snowstorm, make sure you give yourself an extra few minutes to clear snow and ice from your vehicle as you'll be doing yourself, other motorists, and your wallet a big favor. Safe drivers are happy drivers.

