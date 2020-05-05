Snow in May? Can You Believe It?

You know how the saying goes when it comes to weather in the Berkshires, "if you're not happy with the weather just wait 10 minutes" or something like that. But this is a little crazy, no? Granted we are predicted to get very little snow but according to the National Weather Service, the Berkshires and surrounding areas are due for some light snow showers in the night to overnight hours between Friday and Saturday and again on Saturday evening.

With the low temperatures expected to be between 32 and 36 over the next few nights, I suppose it shouldn't come as a surprise. Mother Nature, please check the calendar. It's May! When is it going to stay consistently warm? Oh well, I suppose a little snow during the month of May isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things. Remember for weather updates 24/7, call the WSBS Weather Phone at (413) 528-1118 or head to our weather page.

