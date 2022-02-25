How Long After a Storm Should You Clear Snow in Massachusetts?

Just when it was starting to feel like spring in Berkshire County with pretty much all of the snow melted, we get nailed with a decent-sized snowstorm. It's a reality check as we still have a few weeks of winter to go. In Berkshire County, winter can certainly last longer as we have had snowstorms over the years in April, May, we've even seen the white stuff in the summer months. Berkshire County residents know the classic saying when it comes to our fickle weather conditions, "if you don't like the weather in the Berkshires, just wait 10 minutes." That's really been the case in Berkshire County, especially over the past couple of weeks.

Seeing that we're in the thick of another classic Berkshire snowstorm along with the fact that the storm isn't supposed to end until 10 p.m. Friday night, one may wonder if they don't clear snow out of their driveway immediately after the storm if there's a penalty involved.

So, When Should I Remove Snow and Ice from My Driveway and Sidewalks in Massachusetts?

There's no one size fits all answer to this question as it is up to the individual towns and cities in Massachusetts to decide when it's appropriate to clear snow. Some towns encourage residents to clear snow a little at a time during the storm while others give property and business owners a set amount of hours to clear snow after a storm. Furthermore, in some towns and cities, if it's an overnight storm, you don't have to clear snow until after sunrise.

You can always check your town's laws on snow removal but if you want peace of mind quickly, your best bet is to get outside right after a storm and get the snow and ice cleaned up. Keep in mind, I wouldn't recommend using a snowblower in the late-night and/or overnight hours. You may end up with unhappy neighbors. Happy shoveling.

