Get Ready for Snowy, Sloppy Berkshire Weather

Just in time for February School Vacation, beginning later today, a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will be dumped on the Berkshires and surrounding areas.

As a matter of fact that National Weather Service in Albany has called for a Winter Weather Advisory which begins at 7pm tonight (Feb. 15) and will go through 1pm Tuesday (Feb. 16). Below are more details on the advisory:

Mixed precipitation is expected which includes total snow and sleet accumulations of one to two inches and flat ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch.

The advisory covers Litchfield County in northwestern Connecticut, eastern Catskills, mid Hudson Valley, southern and central Taconics in eastern New York, and the Berkshires of western Massachusetts.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute. Isolated power outages and tree damage may be due to the icing.

The precipitation will begin as snow Monday night and quickly transition to sleet and freezing rain shortly before or just after midnight. Periods of freezing rain will transition to plain rain late Tuesday morning.

Even after the advisory ends, you can expect to see more winter weather throughout the week. Below is the AccuWeather forecast through this Friday:

Monday: snow at times, accumulating 1-3 inches; roads will be slippery. High 29.

Tonight: snow and ice, 2-4"; untreated surfaces will be slippery. Low 26.

Tuesday: periods of snow, sleet, and freezing rain; storm total snowfall 3-6". High 36.

Low tomorrow night 11.

Wednesday: mostly sunny and colder. High 23. Low Wednesday night 12.

Thursday: cloudy and cold with snow beginning, accumulating 1-2"; storm total 4-8".

High 23. Low Thursday night 20.

Friday: cloudy; a bit of ice possible in the morning, then flurries possible. High 28.

Low Friday night 17.

