So you want to watch the Sox at Fenway…how much will tickets cost…

With the Red Sox win over the Tampa Bay Rays, last night the Sox are heading to the next round of the playoffs to see who will represent the American League in the 2021 MLB World Series.

The Sox got off to a great start last night putting 5 runs on the Green Monster scoreboard in the 3rd inning thanks to a Rafael Devers 3 run bomb into the centerfield stands and some additional battering by Sox hitters adding another 2 runs before the inning was over. The Rays showed why they had the most wins in the American League this season by chipping away at the Sox lead and ultimately tying the game at 5 in the 8th inning. The Red Sox rallied in the 9th and with runners at 2nd and 3rd with only 1 out, Kike Hernandez got enough bat on the ball to drive it deep enough into left field to score pinch-runner Danny Santana from 3rd to win another game in walk-off fashion and launch the Sox into the next round of the playoffs and send the Ray home for the season.

The Red Sox can now rest up and watch the rest of the series between the Astros and the White Sox to see who they will take on for the American League pennant. The Astros lead that best of 5 series 2 games to 1 and can eliminate the White Sox with a win this afternoon when they get underway in Chicago just after 2 pm. Yesterday’s game between the two teams was postponed because of rain. The Red Sox will be watching closely who their next opponent will be. The Sox will be traveling to either Houston or to Chicago to open up the ALCS on Friday night. The Sox will play two games in the opponent’s park on Friday and Saturday before heading back to Fenway for games 3 and 4 next week on Monday and Tuesday.

Fenway Park has been a buzz since the Wild-Card game against the Yankees. There isn’t anything like being at Fenway in October. If you are interested in buying tickets for the upcoming ALCS series. According to the official MLB/Red Sox ticket webpage, tickets for seats on the Green Monster are running $356…infield grandstand seats going for $196 each…and bleacher seats running around $140. On StubHub, tickets range in price from $191 for bleacher seats to $1,020 to stand and watch the game from on top of the Green Monster. If the Sox do make it to the World Series you will see those prices triple in price with a low-end seat right now costing close to $700 each.

Personally, the beer at my house is cheaper and the seats are very comfortable with great sight-lines to my big screen TV. Plus, I enjoy watching the game with my dog Bruce who I am convinced was stealing signs from the Rays and relaying them to Sox batters this past series.

You can hear all the Sox ALCS games in North Adams on New Country 94.7 WNAW, in Pittsfield on WBEC-AM 1420, and in South County on 94.1 WSBS.

Game Highlights in Pictures...

Eduardo Rodriguez started for the Sox and gave them 5 strong innings giving up 2 runs on 3 hits and had 6 strikeouts.

Rafael Devers put the Sox up early with a 3-run blast into the centerfield bleachers in the 3rd inning.

Alex Verdugo doubles to left to drive in Bogaerts from 2nd to make the score 4 to 0.

JD Martinez singles in Verdugo to make it 5 to 0.

Kike Hernandez drives the ball far enough into deep left to score Danny Santana from 3rd on the sacrifice fly and give the Red Sox the win and the chance to move on to the ALCS on Friday against either the Astros or the White Sox.

