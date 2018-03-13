Softball sign-Ups Continue in South County

It may be snowing now but it's time to think Spring and a sign of warmer days to come is softball sign-ups for local young women in the Southern Berkshires. Here are all of the details regarding softball signups for our local youth.

The Great Barrington girls softball team is holding sign-ups for all girls in grades 2 through 8 from Great Barrington, Housatonic, Richmond, Stockbridge and West Stockbridge....They will take place this Thursday, March 15th and again on Tuesday March 20th from 5:30 to 7 pm at Berkshire South, 15 Crissey Road in Great Barrington....The fee is $40 and there is a family maximum of $80....For more information, call Terry Chamberland at 413-528-3730 or 413-429-1689....You can also email Terry....tchamberland38@yahoo.com

