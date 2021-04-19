Time To Play Ball in GB

The Great Barrington Babe Ruth League is ready to kick off the 2021 season as they are scheduled to take the field from early May until the end of July (exact dates to be determined: check back for more updates). They are currently looking for prospective players and coaches to compliment this year's squad. The deadline to enroll is on Wednesday, April 28th. Here are the specifics to sign-up:

COACHES:

If you would like to guide our youth to a successful season, e-mail President Gil Twing: Gilbertwing@gmail.com OR Vice President John Lucey: John.Lucey@hotmail.com. You can also call (413) 274-5038 OR (413) 329-8086.

PLAYERS:

Sign-ups for all 13, 14 and 15 year old youngsters can enroll in person this Friday, April 23rd and Wednesday, April 28th from 5 to 6:30 pm at The Berkshire South Regional Community Center, located up the block from WSBS at Crissey Road in Great Barrington. If applying in person, masks MUST be worn and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced as you must remain 6 feet apart while waiting on-line.

You can also send an e-mail to Gil Twing at the address listed above and in turn, you'll receive a return e-mail containing a uploadable PDF registration as the form must be returned upon completion. Registration can also be made by sending a check to John Lucey, 415A Monterey Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230.

The cost is $65 for individual players and $100 for all family members. PLAY BALL!!

