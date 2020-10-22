Some Much Needed Assistance For Those In Need

In partnership with local food pantries and community organizations in south county, a pop-up, drive-up food distribution will take place on Tuesday, October 27th from 12 noon to 4 pm at The Community Health Programs (CHP) offices located up the block from WSBS at 442 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

This vehicle is vital in helping out our neighbors in need who are STILL experiencing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pre-registration is REQUIRED. NO walk-ins OR early birds will be accepted. Call (413) 528-0457. That's (413) 528-0457. A pick-up time will be scheduled to drive in the assigned, designated area as it is advised to arrive at least 10 minutes prior, give your name and the box of dairy, meat and seasonal vegetables will be brought to your vehicle.

Those who have NOT reserved a spot for pick-up will be turned away due to the Bay State's COVID restrictions. Keep in mind, masks MUST be worn and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced for all in attendance.

