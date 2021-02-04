Some Much Needed Funding For Vaccine Costs

The Bay State will receive approximately $213,284,522.509 from The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) which supports The Commonwealth's emergency procedure measures to store, handle, transport, distribute and administer the COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with their implemented "Vaccination Plan".

The funds were awarded to support The Executive Office of Health and Human Services as they address this immediate threat to life and public safety across Massachusetts. Reports indicate as of January 28th 2021 the Commonwealth has successfully administered approximately 496,000 doses of vaccine at an average rate of 12,000 doses per day.

As of that same day, 116 vaccination facilities have opened through Massachusetts as a timeline was developed to prioritize the administration of the vaccine to certain groups including those most vulnerable, maintaining health care system capacity and to address inequities in health care access and COVID-19 burden as the facilities will be expanded to meet the ongoing demand.

Acting Regional Administrator and Federal Coordinating Officer Paul Ford oversees FEMA's operations in Massachusetts as he stressed this critical funding will assist The Commonwealth in ensuring each facility has the necessary funding to carry out their vaccination plan.

Eligible costs will include but are limited to PPE (personal protection equipment) storage equipment which includes coolers, freezers, temperature monitoring devices and portable vaccine storage units for transportation, emergency medical supplies, sharps containers for medical waste and proper storage for canisters of liquid nitrogen or dry ice.

The goal is to reimburse communities for actions taken on the immediate response and during recovery from a disaster. Eligible applicants include states, federally recognized tribal governments, US territories, local governments and certain private non-profit organizations as grant applications are submitted from the state which coordinates the process with local Bay State governments.

Additional information about FEMA's Public Assistance Program can be found by accessing this link OR log on to FEMA's web site by going here.

