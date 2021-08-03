Sprinter with Western Mass Ties Wins Medal at Tokyo Olympics…

Gabby Thomas is bringing home the Bronze Metal she won today in the 200-meter event at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo Japan. Originally born in Atlanta, Thomas’ father took a teaching job at UMass and moved the family to Florence, Mass according to Gabby’s Wikipedia page. She later graduated from Williston Northampton School where she was first introduced and fell in love with running track.

As smart as she is fast, Gabby went on to Harvard University studying neurobiology and global health as an undergraduate. At Harvard she set school and Ivy League records in the outdoor 100 meters, 200 meters and indoor 60 meters events. She was also named the Ivy League Most Outstanding Track Performer two consecutive years in 2018 and 2019.

Today’s 200m final event in Tokyo only lasted 21.87 seconds for Gabby against the fastest woman in the world. Her final time was good enough to win the Bronze Metal for team USA. Gabby finished behind Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica posted a time of 21.53, a national record and good enough for Gold. Namibia runner Christine Mboma finished a tick ahead of gabby with a time of 21.81 to win the Silver Metal.

To give you some perspective, 200 meters is the length of over 2 football fields and a total of just under 219 yards.

With the Olympics soon coming to an end, Gabby will be heading back to school to continue her education at the University of Texas.

