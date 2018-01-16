Yeah, I think L’Rell used a captured soldier. She took this guy and then used his body and his brain and his memories, with all the skill she has as a conscious-transferring scientist. It’s amazing … originally the idea was the same, that he was laid over the top of this core Voq body, and slight, certain organs were put in. And then the transfer of consciousness and memory. […]

He’s basically just a sleeping giant. And there might be slight physicalities, or a slight essence of [Voq’s] voice in Tyler, or some moments, but it is Tyler. Tyler was a real guy, and they’ve used this guy’s body, and that love of Burnham is keeping him alive. And, you know, they’re both real people. But, just, Voq is the core being, but he was asleep, was my understanding of it.