Start your Christmas shopping…Concert tickets are the perfect gift…
Start your Christmas shopping...Concert tickets are the perfect gift...
Ok, it’s only November but with the holidays coming fast, with a new year to follow, the major 2022 concert season is already shaping up to be a good one for music lovers of all genres.
Just announced is a big one…Kenny Chesney will be coming to Foxborough on his “Here and Now” tour for two back-to-back shows on Friday, August 26th and 27th. The Gillette Stadium dates are the last dates of Chesney’s tour that kicks of in early May. Other country music favs Dan + Shay will be tooling around the country as the opening act for the tour.
Another major show that you won’t want to miss next summer is the Red Hot Chili Peppers performing on the hallowed ground of Fenway Park on Saturday, September 10th. A couple of nights before that on the 8th Aerosmith rocks the Green Monster and Lada Gaga entertains the house that Ted built on the 7th of August.
Other rock shows include Tool and their recently announced date at the TD Garden on February 19th. The Doobie Brothers will continue touring in 2022 with Michael McDonald coming to SPAC in Saratoga Springs on June 16th. Steely Dan with Steve Winwood will also perform at SPAC in 22 on June 21st.
There are plenty of Pop acts performing in 2022 including Billie Eilish at the TD Garden on February 20th, Dua Lipa will be there a couple of nights before on the 18th. John Mayer will be in Albany at the Times Union Center on Feb 17th before performing two dates in Boston at the TD Garden on the 3rd and 4th of March.
Whatever your musical taste, or if you’re looking to score some tickets for gift-giving this holiday, the list below is a great launch point to research the biggest shows coming within driving distance of the Berkshires. For tickets or additional info check out these links to Ticketmaster and StubHub.
Concert Listing Updated 11/01/21
Saturday 11/20/21 Jon Jett…Blackhearts-Palace Theater – Albany NY
Thursday 12/02/21 Luke Combs-T.D. Garden – Boston
Friday 12/03/21 Luke Combs-T.D. Garden – Boston
Tuesday 12/07/21 Dan + Shay-T.D. Garden – Boston
Saturday 12/11/21 Andrea Bocelli-T.D. Garden – Boston
Wednesday 12/15/21 Genesis-T.D. Garden – Boston
Thursday 12/16/21 Genesis-T.D. Garden – Boston
2022
Friday 01/14/22 Kane Brown-T.D. Garden – Boston
Tuesday 02/08/22 The Weekend-T.D. Garden – Boston
Wednesday 02/09/22 The Weekend-T.D. Garden – Boston
Thursday 02/17/22 John Mayer – Times Union Center – Albany NY
Friday 02/18/22 Dua Lipa – TD Garden – Boston
Saturday 02/19/22 Tool – TD Garden - Boston
Sunday 02/20/22 Billy Eilish-T.D. Garden – Boston
Friday 03/04/22 John Mayer – TD Garden – Boston
Saturday 03/05/22 John Mayer – TD Garden - Boston
Tuesday 03/22/22 Bad Bunny-T.D. Garden – Boston
Thursday 06/16/22 Doobie Bros with Michael McDonald -SPCA – Saratoga NY
Monday 06/20/22 Justin Bieber-T.D. Garden – Boston
Tuesday 06/21/21 Steely Dan and Steve Winwood – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Tuesday 07/12/22 Roger Waters-T.D. Garden – Boston
Sunday 07/17/22 Backstreet Boys – Xfinity Theatre – Hartford CT
Friday 07/15/22 New Kids, Salt N Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue – TD Garden
Wednesday 07/20/22 Roger Waters-Times Union Center – Albany NY
Friday 07/22/22 Rod Stewart-Cheap Trick-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Saturday 07/23/22 Backstreet Boys – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Thursday 07/28/22 Elton John (Final Tour)-Gillette Stadium, MA
Saturday 07/23/22 Back Street Boys-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Sunday 07/31/22 Matchbox 20-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Friday 08/05/22 Shawn Mendes – TD Garden – Boston
Saturday 08/06/22 Shawn Mendes – TD Garden - Boston
Friday 08/05/22 Motley Crew, Def Lep, Poison, Joan Jett – Fenway Park
Friday 08/06/22 Motley Crew, Def Lep, Poison, Joan Jett – Fenway Park
Wednesday 08/07/21 Lady Gaga – Fenway Park
Friday 08/19/22 Goo Goo Dolls-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Friday 08/26/22 Kenny Chesney – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough
Saturday 08/27/22 Kenny Chesney – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough
Wednesday 09/07/22 My Chemical Romance – TD Garden – Boston
Thursday 09/08/22 Aerosmith – Fenway Park - Boston
Saturday 09/10/22 Red Hot Chili Peppers – Fenway Park
Monday 10/03/22 The Killers – TD Garden – Boston
Friday 10/21/22 Brandi Carlile – TD Garden – Boston
The Best Country Singer From Every State
CHECK IT OUT: The Best Movie Character Names of the 1980s