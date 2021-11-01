Start your Christmas shopping...Concert tickets are the perfect gift...

Ok, it’s only November but with the holidays coming fast, with a new year to follow, the major 2022 concert season is already shaping up to be a good one for music lovers of all genres.

Just announced is a big one…Kenny Chesney will be coming to Foxborough on his “Here and Now” tour for two back-to-back shows on Friday, August 26th and 27th. The Gillette Stadium dates are the last dates of Chesney’s tour that kicks of in early May. Other country music favs Dan + Shay will be tooling around the country as the opening act for the tour.

Another major show that you won’t want to miss next summer is the Red Hot Chili Peppers performing on the hallowed ground of Fenway Park on Saturday, September 10th. A couple of nights before that on the 8th Aerosmith rocks the Green Monster and Lada Gaga entertains the house that Ted built on the 7th of August.

Other rock shows include Tool and their recently announced date at the TD Garden on February 19th. The Doobie Brothers will continue touring in 2022 with Michael McDonald coming to SPAC in Saratoga Springs on June 16th. Steely Dan with Steve Winwood will also perform at SPAC in 22 on June 21st.

There are plenty of Pop acts performing in 2022 including Billie Eilish at the TD Garden on February 20th, Dua Lipa will be there a couple of nights before on the 18th. John Mayer will be in Albany at the Times Union Center on Feb 17th before performing two dates in Boston at the TD Garden on the 3rd and 4th of March.

Whatever your musical taste, or if you’re looking to score some tickets for gift-giving this holiday, the list below is a great launch point to research the biggest shows coming within driving distance of the Berkshires. For tickets or additional info check out these links to Ticketmaster and StubHub.

Concert Listing Updated 11/01/21

Saturday 11/20/21 Jon Jett…Blackhearts-Palace Theater – Albany NY

Thursday 12/02/21 Luke Combs-T.D. Garden – Boston

Friday 12/03/21 Luke Combs-T.D. Garden – Boston

Tuesday 12/07/21 Dan + Shay-T.D. Garden – Boston

Saturday 12/11/21 Andrea Bocelli-T.D. Garden – Boston

Wednesday 12/15/21 Genesis-T.D. Garden – Boston

Thursday 12/16/21 Genesis-T.D. Garden – Boston

2022

Friday 01/14/22 Kane Brown-T.D. Garden – Boston

Tuesday 02/08/22 The Weekend-T.D. Garden – Boston

Wednesday 02/09/22 The Weekend-T.D. Garden – Boston

Thursday 02/17/22 John Mayer – Times Union Center – Albany NY

Friday 02/18/22 Dua Lipa – TD Garden – Boston

Saturday 02/19/22 Tool – TD Garden - Boston

Sunday 02/20/22 Billy Eilish-T.D. Garden – Boston

Friday 03/04/22 John Mayer – TD Garden – Boston

Saturday 03/05/22 John Mayer – TD Garden - Boston

Tuesday 03/22/22 Bad Bunny-T.D. Garden – Boston

Thursday 06/16/22 Doobie Bros with Michael McDonald -SPCA – Saratoga NY

Monday 06/20/22 Justin Bieber-T.D. Garden – Boston

Tuesday 06/21/21 Steely Dan and Steve Winwood – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Tuesday 07/12/22 Roger Waters-T.D. Garden – Boston

Sunday 07/17/22 Backstreet Boys – Xfinity Theatre – Hartford CT

Friday 07/15/22 New Kids, Salt N Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue – TD Garden

Wednesday 07/20/22 Roger Waters-Times Union Center – Albany NY

Friday 07/22/22 Rod Stewart-Cheap Trick-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Saturday 07/23/22 Backstreet Boys – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Thursday 07/28/22 Elton John (Final Tour)-Gillette Stadium, MA

Saturday 07/23/22 Back Street Boys-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Sunday 07/31/22 Matchbox 20-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Friday 08/05/22 Shawn Mendes – TD Garden – Boston

Saturday 08/06/22 Shawn Mendes – TD Garden - Boston

Friday 08/05/22 Motley Crew, Def Lep, Poison, Joan Jett – Fenway Park

Friday 08/06/22 Motley Crew, Def Lep, Poison, Joan Jett – Fenway Park

Wednesday 08/07/21 Lady Gaga – Fenway Park

Friday 08/19/22 Goo Goo Dolls-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Friday 08/26/22 Kenny Chesney – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough

Saturday 08/27/22 Kenny Chesney – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough

Wednesday 09/07/22 My Chemical Romance – TD Garden – Boston

Thursday 09/08/22 Aerosmith – Fenway Park - Boston

Saturday 09/10/22 Red Hot Chili Peppers – Fenway Park

Monday 10/03/22 The Killers – TD Garden – Boston

Friday 10/21/22 Brandi Carlile – TD Garden – Boston

The Best Country Singer From Every State Some states, like Oklahoma and Texas, are loaded with famous country singers. Others, like Nevada and Maine, are still looking for a real breakthrough artist. See the best and most successful country music artist from all 50 states, starting with Hank Williams and Alabama.