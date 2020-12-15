State health officials have released guidance on celebrating the upcoming holidays as cases of COVID-19 rise in the Commonwealth.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is urging residents to follow the guidelines to help keep themselves and others safe from the virus.

Mass. DPH also outlined what they believe are lower-risk and higher-risk celebrations and activities.

Lower-risk celebrations and activities:

Limit in-person holiday gatherings to only the people you live with.

Host a virtual holiday dinner with extended family or friends.

Prepare foods for family and neighbors and deliver them in a no-contact way.

Virtually attend your traditional holiday activities, such as a visit with Santa.

Consider virtual caroling or reciting. Provide a link to your virtual caroling to the people you want to sing to.

View holiday lights from your car with those you live with.

Higher-risk celebrations and activities: