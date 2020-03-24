Stay At Home Advisory In Effect For The Bay State

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has issued an emergency order requiring that ALL businesses and organizations that do NOT provide COVID-19 essential services state wide to close their physical workplaces and facilities to employees, customers and the general public until Tuesday, April 7th. The mandate took effect as of 12 noon on Tuesday, March 24th.

He also reiterated to avoid any unnecessary travel and outings as much as possible until the Corona Virus situation is rectified. Gatherings of over 10 people in an indoor setting are forbidden and restaurants must continue with their options of take-out and delivery only as dining in has been restricted for the time being.

Essential services including health care, law enforcement, first responders, food and agriculture. transportation, utilities, grocery and convenience stores, gas stations, pharmacies and remote operations of non-essential businesses by phone or on line will remain open for business. To read the entire order in it's entirety, check out the link by going here.

In addition, the Town of Great Barrington has established an e mail account that is dedicated to non-emergency questions and concerns during this public health emergency. Vice-Chair of the Selectboard, Ed Abrahams (co-host of WSBS's "It's Not That Simple") has volunteered to respond to e mails and he will provide essential non-emergency information on a variety of issues. You can chime in by logging on to COVID-19@townofgb.org which will remain active until further notice OR go to the town's web site for more details.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release from Mass.Gov and the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce)