Storm Causes Fatality in South County

Update: The victim was Thomas P. Sullivan. Sullivan was the acclaimed head golf pro at Wyantenuck Country Club.

On Wednesday Oct. 7, Great Barrington Police were at the scene of a fatality caused by last night's thunderstorms.

Around 5:30 pm Wednesday, a neighbor of the Wyantenuck Country Golf Club, located on West Sheffield Road, reported to police of seeing a golf cart with a tree on top of it on a dirt access road running alongside the golf course. Upon arrival Officers Brandon Hammer and Timothy Ullrich found a person lying on the ground by the side of the cart. The officers attempted first aid, but the person was deceased. The cart was covered with several trees and branches. Police hope to release further details today.

Once the Great Barrington Police Department sends us the updated information, we'll post it to our website and Facebook page.

