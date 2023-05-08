Hopeful News for Older Adults Who are Struggling in Massachusetts

As you have probably heard or seen in the media lately, many older adults in Massachusetts on fixed incomes are struggling to make ends meet as inflation continues to soar. As a matter of fact, there was a recent study published by World Population Review that named Massachusetts in the top five most expensive states to live in for 2023. Needless to say, trying to make every dollar stretch is becoming more difficult each day. Older adults in Massachusetts are facing the stress of priorities including paying for food, medicine, or rent. It's a difficult situation to say the least, but there are some resources and assistance available for these folks.

There are Billions of Dollars in Benefits Programs That Can Help Older Massachusetts Adults Who are Struggling but Very Few are Aware of the Assistance Programs

For those older adults who are struggling, the website Benefits Checkup is a resource created to help those who are in these very situations.

What Exactly is Benefits Checkup?

According to the website, Benefits CheckUp can help struggling older adults assess whether they can get help from programs before they apply. If interested, you would answer questions anonymously to find out if you may be eligible for key benefits programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicare Savings Programs, Medicaid, Medicare Part D Low Income Subsidy (LIS) - Extra Help, among others.

In addition, the site offers the opportunity for people to speak with benefits enrollment specialists to help them get started and navigate the process. In an era, where the cost of living is through the roof, it's worth seeing if you can receive some assistance if you need it. You can get more information about Benefits Checkup by going here.

