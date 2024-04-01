Having This on Your Vehicle Will Soon be Illegal in Massachusetts

Here in Massachusetts, we are looking forward to the summer season. From hikes, outdoor concerts, beaches, camping, and more there will be plenty more things to do in the Bay State in the coming months. This also means plenty of traveling.

Per Massachusetts Law, Those Studded Snow Tires Need to Come Off Soon

Even though parts of Massachusetts may see some significant snow later this week, one thing you need to keep in mind with April here is you'll need to start thinking about getting your studded snow tires removed from your vehicle. Failure to do so could result in a $50 fine which is not a fun way to celebrate the warmer weather. As many know, it is perfectly legal to have studded snow tires on your vehicle in Massachusetts but only from Nov. 1 through Apr. 30.

Are There Other Issues with Having Studded Snow Tires on Too Long?

In Addition to the risk of getting fined by Massachusetts' finest, installing studded snow tires on your car too early and removing them too late could be harmful to your vehicle. Here's some information about this as provided by AutoGuide.com:

...installing winter tires too early when temperatures are too high can cause the tire to overheat and be just as detrimental to both tire life and vehicle drivability as driving on an all-season tire in the winter. It is best to consult your local tire shop as to when they recommend swapping over your tires.

So whether you live in Boston, Berkshire County, or anywhere in Massachusetts, let this be a reminder that come the end of the month make sure you get those studded snow tires removed from your vehicle. Save it in your phone or mark it on your calendar and here's to safe travels this summer.

