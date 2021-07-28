Study: Massachusetts Has The Best School System In The Country

It has happened again, people! Those fantastic folks at WalletHub have done another one of their wonderful studies. A study that drops more good news on residents of the Bay State.

The personal finance site WalletHub recently released its latest rankings of the best school systems in America, and Massachusetts came out on top! WalletHub ranked and compared public school systems from across all 50 states and Washington D.C.

Using criteria ranging from dropout rate, high school graduation rate among low-income students, student-teacher ratio, standardized test scores, and much more. All in all, 32 key measures of quality and safety were used in factoring the study.

Public schools in the Commonwealth ranked first in both math test scores and reading test scores. Massachusetts was also tied for the top spot in median ACT scores as well. And, Massachusetts was number 1 for the lowest percentage of students that were threatened or were prone to injury.

Bay State educators were ranked as having the highest average salary across all states at $82,349 a year. In the study, WalletHub had this to say:

Some researchers have found that more resources — or taxes paid by residents — typically result in better school-system performance.

Massachusetts was not the only New England state to rank high in the study. Connecticut came in at #2, with New Hampshire closely behind at #5. Vermont also performed well, placing at the #10 spot, with Rhode Island right behind it, at #11. Maine also did well, coming in at #13.

And, in case you were interested, New Mexico has the dishonor of coming in dead last. New Mexico, according to the study, has reportedly the worst school system in America.

If you'd like to check out the full study with all the rankings, you can visit WalletHub's full report here.

