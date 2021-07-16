Berkshire County is home to an abundance of beautiful real estate with jaw-dropping views of our little corner of the world. Many of these properties come with what to most people is a hefty price, but for wealthy city dwellers, they see a luxurious 6,000 square foot mansion on 100 acres for $4 Million and think they've found a steal.

My favorite thing to do is peruse these million-dollar listings - hey, a girl can dream, can't she?

That's just the case with the stunning post and beam style with has a rustic interior, with a modern twist. Exactly what I love in a home. Now I just have to come up with $4 Million.

This Richmond, MA home is an opportunity for someone to own a unique and special property consisting of 93 acres with thousands of acres of conservation abutting. The property is so large, you can hike to neighboring Vermont.

To access the property listed by Maureen White Kirkby at Berkshire Hathaway Homeservice Barnbrook Realty you drive down a gated mile-long paved drive that meanders to the site of this beautiful high-end home. Privacy abounds and nature is literally at your doorstep.

Inside the 5,000 square foot home, the open floor plan with window walls and soaring ceilings overlook a stunning view of Richmond Pond, meadows, and surround Berkshire mountains. The home truly is the perfect mixture of rustic charm and modern amenities inside and out. The beautiful pool area also has a hot tub for year-round enjoyment. The property also includes a three-car attached garage plus a two-story heated barn. The beautiful land offers the opportunity for an additional home or family compound.

Check out this amazing home and dream along with me.