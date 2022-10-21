Stunning Berkshire Estate: Amazing Views, Massive Pool, Hot Tub, B-Ball Court, 120 Acres

The short-term rental market in Berkshire County, Massachusetts is hot, hot, hot. Despite cold temperatures on the horizon, visitors from around the globe continue to flock to our corner of the state the experience all the natural beauty we have to offer.

Whether or not short-term renters are seeking a summer getaway, an autumn escape, or a winter ski weekend, the properties in western Massachusetts are abundant and offer stunning views and luxurious amenities.

If you're looking for a large property to gather with family and friends, this magical Great Barrington, Massachusetts villa is for you. This property is a breathtaking estate nestled on a mountain slope of granite in the heart of the southern Berkshires. Guests can immerse themselves in 120 acres of natural wonders and wildlife in this private oasis that delivers inner peace and rejuvenation.

Listed by superhosts Maytal and Ken on Airbnb this stunning estate boasts nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms, with an additional two bedrooms and one bathroom in the guest house. There is also a 3000-square-foot barn that can be used for gatherings and events. The barn also has a sleeping loft, kitchen, two showers, a washer and dryer, a basketball hoop, and a ping pong table. The barn and guest house are rented separately, so you have the choice to rent them all or just rent the main house. A vacation paradise for all seasons, this location has it all. If you are looking for a winter holiday the estate is a short 15 min drive to the kid-friendly butternut and Catamount ski resorts. After a day of skiing retreat to this oasis in the mountains and enjoy sledding on the property, sip hot chocolate and barbecue marshmallows around a beautiful firepit, and end the evenings by cooking in the chef-inspired kitchen with a glass of wine by one of the indoor fireplaces. The hot tub on the porch is spectacular in the summer or winter.



In the summer, the pool is wonderful, and the surrounding area is lush and green. There are hiking trails on the property, along with bikes for those that want to get in some exercise.



This Stunning Estate is a True Berkshires Getaway