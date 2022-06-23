Is This One of Berkshire County’s Best Kept Secrets for Live Music ?

Berkshire County in the summertime is a prime spot for live music. Really. You could schedule your entire summer around going to see bands do what they do best. Whether's it's Sounds of Summer at the VFW in Great Barrington, Live on the Lake at Onota Lake in Pittsfield, Party in the Park at Noel Field in North Adams, Tanglewood in Lenox, The Town of Great Barrington's Summer Concert Series, Berkshire Busk in downtown Great Barrington, etc. you could pack plenty of live music into your schedule. One can't really argue that Berkshire residents love getting out of the house to check out live music in the summertime. It always surprises me when somebody complains about being bored in Berkshire County with everything that is available right in our own backyard.

There's Another Berkshire County Venue That Offers Some Terrific Live Music

One particular Berkshire County venue that you may not be aware of that offers free live music is the United Church of New Marlborough which is also known as the Southfield Church, located at 234 Norfolk Road in the Southfield Village of New Marlborough. I recently spoke with Robert Olsen who is the Director of Music at the Southfield Church and he mentioned how the Southfield Church is in its sixth season of offering live music to the community. The lineup of artists covers a wide range of musical genres including guitar masterpieces, Americana/Bluegrass, Renaissance, Blues, Four-Hand Piano Literature, and more. The concert series began in early June and will wrap up on July 2nd as the series runs during the early part of summer. With that in mind, you have the opportunity to catch two more shows before the series wraps up for the season.

Who Will be Performing Next at the Southfield Church in New Marlborough?

The next performance will be by New York Blues Hall of Fame Singer/Songwriter Billie Willams on Saturday, June 25 at 7 pm. Then on July 2, wrapping up the series will be Mother and Daughter Piano Duo, Houry, and Jacqueline Schmeizl and they will present a celebration of four-handed piano literature. Their concert will also be at 7 pm.

Get our free mobile app

Are There Any COVID-19 Protocols When Attending Concerts at the Southfield Church?

If you are feeling a little uncomfortable being inside around other people, the good news is that masks are required at the concerts and proof of vaccination is required when entering the church. As I mentioned earlier, the concerts are free but there is a collection that goes around for those who want to make a contribution that supports the artists. Robert mentioned to me that a few of these concerts almost met capacity so maybe this venue isn't a secret in Berkshire County after all...lol. Your best bet is to arrive early.

READ ON: Here's a list that we can all argue over.

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands