Super Kids Visit Sharon’s Congregational Church

This week youngsters ages 4 to 12 can participate in a FREE "Super Kids" program that takes place from 9 am until 12 noon at The Sharon Congregational Church located on Main Street right near the village green in Connecticut's Litchfield hills.

This event is staffed by a group of volunteer senior high school and college students that have made the trek up north from New Jersey's Fort Lee Gospel Church as each day is filled with unique opportunities for children to enjoy a fun-filled fast moving program that includes skits, singing, Bible studies, games and drama as participants are paired in both small and large groups.

The Sharon Congregational Church is locally sponsoring this family oriented community event along with the National Scripture Union USA, a faith based non-denominational Christian organization who assists nationally in putting these nationwide sessions in over 130 different countries around the world. Additional information can be obtained by visiting the Scripture Union's web site by going here.

Terri Conti and Shari Marks serve as the local directors for this year's Super Kids program. You still have time to enroll your child in this session which continues all this week until Friday, August 9th. You can obtain more information by phoning 1-860-364-5002 or log on to The Sharon Congregational Church's web site

