Shop For A Worthy Cause in CT’s Northwest Corner

The Sharon Congregational Church located on Main Street across from the green is holding their annual spring craft fair this Saturday, May 18th from 10 am to 3 pm.

There will be plenty of opportunities to do some serious shopping as the fair will feature an assortment of local crafters showcasing such items as home decor, hand bags, jewelry, ceramics, art work and other selected forms of home made goodness.

Make sure you bring your appetite as lunch will be available for purchase including deli sandwiches, homemade soup and quiches plus a bake sale to satisfy your sweet tooth. A silent auction will be held with drawings to be held every half hour as all proceeds will assist in future church funding.

An abundance of free parking will be available at the church parking lot. If you are looking for one-of-a-kind gifts or charming home decor, this is a can't miss event as you can shop and help out a worthy cause in our community, a win-win situation for sure.

Volunteers are needed to assist in set-up prior to the event and clean-up afterwards. You can also help out in serving lunch during the afternoon hours. Joanne Robinson will serve as the event facilitator. Judy Hardy and Bob Slagel will assist in support services.

If you need more information, you can call 1-860-364-5002. You can also log on here to the church's web site for future events and a complete worship service schedule.