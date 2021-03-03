Surviving In The New Normal

The Berkshire Innovation Center on Woodlawn Avenue in Pittsfield, Massachusetts is offering a series of virtual courses that aim to embrace lean agility during this modern technological age. You can pre-register for these offerings that are available on-line:

Matt Dunne, the founder and executive director at the center on rural innovation will host a lecture entitled: "The Digital Economy in Rural America: Closing the Opportunity Gap" on Thursday, March 11th, 2021 at 6:30 pm. Massachusetts State Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier will moderate this lecture as she addresses the lack of broadband infrastructure as many communities are facing significant barriers to building sustainable economic impact in a connected world. This event is presented by the Tech Impact Forum in conjunction with 1Berkshire, OLLI @ BCC. To pre-register, you can access this link by going here.

The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will offer virtual courses on their Green Living Seminar Series every Wednesday at 5:30 pm. Some offerings for the month include:

Factors that influence electric vehicle adoption on March 3rd. Register here

Framing messages to make them appealing on March 10th. Register here

The Psychology of Sustainable Behavior on March 17th. Register here

How emission information can help prompt travelers to purchase greener flights on March 24th. Register here

Recycling behavior in Massachusetts on March 31st Register here

Factors that influence household adoption of energy efficient appliances on April 7th. Register here

Global and environmental behavior on April 14th. Register here

A digital business survival course will be presented by EforAll Berkshire county and Team R3 between March 12th and April 16th. You can obtain more information and pre-register by accessing this link

Mass Hire's Berkshire Career Center has updated job postings as General Dynamics, Boyd Technologies. Lenco Armored Vehicles, Sonoco Plastics, E-M-A and Vidmob are now hiring. If you are interested in applying for a future career opportunity with any of these companies, check out the latest job posting by logging on here

You can also get more details by going to the Berkshire Innovation Center's web site OR call (413) 449-1100.

