Last week, twelve different vehicles and one home were burglarized in Lenox. Yesterday, a suspect was taken into custody.

Lenox Police have arrested John Mcwhinnie, 42, of Orange, a town in Franklin County, and filed multiple charges against him in connection with the string break-ins in Lenox last week.

Mcwhinnie was taken into custody by the Orange police department on Sunday as part of the ongoing investigation by Tyler Bosworth, an investigator with Lenox Police. He was booked and held on $25,000 bail overnight at the Lenox police station, according to The Berkshire Eagle.

As previously reported, the vehicles were broken into Wednesday and Friday. Every single vehicle had been unlocked and there was no forced entry. Various items were stolen, including $40 cash in one case, as well as loose change and a hunting knife, however other vehicles were just found ransacked with nothing missing.

Lenox Police said break-ins occurred on East Street, Sherwood Drive, New Lenox Road, Pine Crest Drive, Birchwood Lane, Galway Court, and Dunmore Court.

Mcwhinnie appeared in Southern Berkshire District Court today for his arraingment where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. The 42-year-old is facing charges including motor vehicle larceny; breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony; breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony; and unarmed burglary.

Judge Jennifer Tyne released him on personal recognizance with a warning that bail would be revoked if additional charges are filed against him. His next court day will be May 10.