Tack On A Wind Advisory

The National Weather Service reports a Wind Advisory for the Western Adirondacks, northern and central Taconics, southern Green Mountains, and Berkshires remains in effect until 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Mar. 10.

Winds are southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Winds may be strong enough to blow down large tree limbs, some trees and power lines. Isolated power outages are possible.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph are expected, with gusts between 46 to 57 mph. Winds this strong are capable of downing small tree limbs and branches, possibly causing isolated power outages. Driving can also be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.