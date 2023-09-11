In case you haven't looked at the calendar, Fall is just about here. It's one of those times of the year that with all the changing of the leaves, it makes the New England region one of the most majestic spots to visit in the entire country. In Massachusetts, there is a great spot to make a trip to that will have all the great Fall foliage. And maybe you'll also find yourself enjoying the spot where the tallest waterfall is throughout all of Massachusetts.

Sometimes you learn some awesome facts about the state you live in. Like, where you can find the tallest waterfall in the entire state of Massachusetts.

The travel publication 'Nothing Familiar' posted about this spot and they couldn't stop ranting and raving about how breathtaking the tallest waterfall in the Massachusetts is. They also posted some fun and not-so-fun facts about the waterfall and its location. But most importantly they said this:

Ready to be in awe of the tallest waterfall in Massachusetts?? Bash Bish Falls State Park is one of the most beautiful places to visit in the Berkshires!

Yep, Bash Bish Falls State Park is where you will find the tallest waterfall in Massachusetts.

The waterfall is roughly 80 feet high, which of course, makes it the tallest in the Bay State. The springs of Mt. Washington would be where all that water is coming from. However, 'Nothing Familiar' also points out that there have been 25 deaths from cliff jumpers making the leap into the shallow waters, so please be safe upon your visit there.

Bash Bish Falls, within the Berkshires, are about 25 minutes southwest of Great Barrington, right next to the New York border. Given that parking on the Massachusetts side of Bash Bish Falls State Park, you will likely want to park on the New York side of the park so you can hike up to that point.

The falls have also received plenty of love on Twitter as well...

In the meantime, while you might be frustrated that Summer is just about over, fall is still on the way, Massachusetts, and it makes for a perfect time to visit the awesome scenery at Bash Bish Falls State Park. It's just one more beautiful thing to check out in the Bay State.

